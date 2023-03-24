Next episode of the Resident Evil 4 anime depicts the iconic helicopter crash

HQ

The latest episode of the Resident Evil 4 anime has now been released just in time for the remake actually launching on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles. This episode, like those before it, depicts an iconic moment from the game and then makes it seem less violent by adapting it with an adorable Studio Ghibli-like anime art style.

And as for what part of the survival horror game this episode looks to adapt, this revolves around the helicopter crash scene, but in keeping up with tradition, also sees Leon and Ashley getting brutally murdered by a horde of monsters beforehand.

Needless to say, while it may look cute and adorable, the theme is far, far more mature and graphic. Catch it below and also read our review of Resident Evil 4 here.