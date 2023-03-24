Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Resident Evil 4

Next episode of the Resident Evil 4 anime depicts the iconic helicopter crash

And while it may look adorable, it's pretty damn violent.

The latest episode of the Resident Evil 4 anime has now been released just in time for the remake actually launching on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles. This episode, like those before it, depicts an iconic moment from the game and then makes it seem less violent by adapting it with an adorable Studio Ghibli-like anime art style.

And as for what part of the survival horror game this episode looks to adapt, this revolves around the helicopter crash scene, but in keeping up with tradition, also sees Leon and Ashley getting brutally murdered by a horde of monsters beforehand.

Needless to say, while it may look cute and adorable, the theme is far, far more mature and graphic. Catch it below and also read our review of Resident Evil 4 here.

