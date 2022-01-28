Next Elder Scrolls Online expansion takes us to the home of the Bretons

During yesterday evening's global reveal event, Zenimax Online revealed a look at the next chapter of The Elder Scrolls Online, and what that will include and see players doing when it arrives later this year.

Set to be called The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle, this chapter will be framed around the Bretons race and will take players to their home country, to explore a tale "focussed more on politics" than "cosmic threat-type stories" as the game's creative director, Rich Lambert told PC Gamer in an interview.

During the reveal event, it was noted that while High Isle itself will properly kick off with the new expansion chapter in June 2022, the year of content framed around the race, known as the Legacy of the Bretons, will officially start in March with a new DLC called Ascending Tide. This is set to add two new dungeons and a pair of new companions, and is said to provide the narrative groundwork (alongside an upcoming free prologue quest coming before June) for the full expansion.

It's mentioned that Legacy of the Bretons will bring a few other new goodies to The Elder Scrolls Online, including a new card game called Tales of Tribute, which is said to play similar to Gwent and will allow players to earn new cards to bolster their decks by completing related quests in-game.

Otherwise, the roadmap notes that once High Isle has debuted on PC on June 6 and on console on June 21, we can also look forward to a new dungeon DLC, another free story DLC, and a paid DLC afterwards.

Take a look at the announcement trailer for Legacy of the Bretons below, and read more about the High Isle expansion here.