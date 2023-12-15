Next Curb Your Enthusiasm season is also the last

On of the funniest sitcoms on TV and the somewhat spiritual sequel to Seinfeld, Curb Your Enthusiasm, is finally coming to an end with the 12th season that premieres next year. While it certainly has felt like every season might have been the last for a very long time considering the uneven and sometimes lengthy breaks between them - it seems to be the real deal this time.

Larry David, who plays a fictionalized version of himself in the show, had a very on-brand statement about the decision to end Curb Your Enthusiasm:

"As 'Curb' comes to an end, I will now have the opportunity to finally shed this 'Larry David' persona and become the person God intended me to be - the thoughtful, kind, caring, considerate human being I was until I got derailed by portraying this malignant character. And so 'Larry David,' I bid you farewell. Your misanthropy will not be missed. And for those of you who would like to get in touch with me, you can reach me at Doctors Without Borders."

The first episode from season 12 airs on February 5 in Europe on HBO Max (nowadays only called Max), and the last on April 8. We can hopefully expect pretty much all the important and beloved characters - including the Seinfeld quartet - to return for a worthy goodbye of the show.