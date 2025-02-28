Next chapter beings with update 11.1 for WoW with the titled "Undermine(d)"

HQ

The latest update takes the players to the Goblin capital of Undermine, where Gallywix rules - despite he might have something going with the main antagonist, Xal'atah.

Players can try to stop Gallywix while they drive around in a customizable hot rod and take on the new raid, Liberation of Undermine that features eight bosses, lots of gobbos, and therefore a lot of chaos.

A new Operation will be introduced, where a 4-boss dungeon is themed around stopping a damn from collapsing.

Delves also get some love, with Brann being able to tank, and two new Delves being added, Excavation Site 9 and Sidestreet Sluice.

For the PVP hungry, the new PvP Arena -Cage of Carnage - filled with traps, new raid-tier sets and new rewards.

On top of this, you get to aligns with one of four goblin cartels—Steamwheedle, Blackwater, Bilgewater, or Venture Company, each with a "unique" experience.