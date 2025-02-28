English
World of Warcraft

Next chapter beings with update 11.1 for WoW with the titled "Undermine(d)"

New areas, story development, the city of Undermine and... Hot rod racing?

The latest update takes the players to the Goblin capital of Undermine, where Gallywix rules - despite he might have something going with the main antagonist, Xal'atah.

Players can try to stop Gallywix while they drive around in a customizable hot rod and take on the new raid, Liberation of Undermine that features eight bosses, lots of gobbos, and therefore a lot of chaos.

A new Operation will be introduced, where a 4-boss dungeon is themed around stopping a damn from collapsing.

Delves also get some love, with Brann being able to tank, and two new Delves being added, Excavation Site 9 and Sidestreet Sluice.

For the PVP hungry, the new PvP Arena -Cage of Carnage - filled with traps, new raid-tier sets and new rewards.

On top of this, you get to aligns with one of four goblin cartels—Steamwheedle, Blackwater, Bilgewater, or Venture Company, each with a "unique" experience.

