Next Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies map arrives on February 4

Treyarch has revealed that we won't have to wait until Season 2 of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War before we get our hands on a new Zombies map, as coming as soon as February 4 (during the latter portions of Season 1), Firebase Z will be available for free to all owners of the main game.

According to the announcement post, the general story regarding Firebase Z is as follows; "With the destruction of the WWII-era "Projekt Endstation" site after investigating the otherworldly Dark Aether anomaly in Poland, Requiem now sets its focus on the latest Dark Aether outbreak site: Outpost 25, known by the code name "Firebase Z.""

More details regarding the map is set to be released soon, at the 115 Day event later today. As for future Zombies content, we are expected to be seeing more announcements soon, although these will be after 115 Day, so no exact date as to when we will be privy to all of this.

In the meantime, be sure to jump on some Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies this weekend, as the mode is free to play entirely as part of the Zombies Free Access Week we reported on a few days ago.

Also, be sure to check out the teaser image that was included in the announcement post below to see if you can decipher any clues as to what might be on its way for Zombies in the future.