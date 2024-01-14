Next Battlefield promises the "most realistic and exciting destruction" ever

2008's Battlefield: Bad Company will always be remembered by fans of the franchise. One of the reasons for this is that the game introduced the series' now iconic highly destructible environments. It has become a trademark of Battlefield since then with the term Levolution and stuff like that, so this new detail about the next entry shouldn't come as a surprise.

Ripple Effect, the studio simply known as DICE LA before Respawn founder and Titanfall creator Vince Zampella became its new leader back in 2020, has posted a job listing for a VFX Director working on the next Battlefield game, and Electronic Arts does as usual not shy away from using some pretty big words when talking about what to expect from it. The person getting this job will help DICE and Ripple Effect create "the most realistic and exciting destruction effects in the industry."

Again, a Battlefield game having some very destructible environments, and EA talking it up before launch, isn't anything new, but it's still nice to hear the developers set some very high goals. Especially when Teardown and their former colleagues that made the The Finals have raised the bar when it comes destruction.

What other things should the next Battlefield focus on and change to be better than Battlefield 2042?