Next Battlefield launches before April next year

EA ended its presentation of its fourth and final quarter of the fiscal year 2024 during the Tuesday evening. This of course includes a thorough review of how it went, which was very good results, but also looking ahead where CEO Andrew Wilson had some announcements to share.

Among other things, he touched upon Battlefield, for which we already know that there is a new game in the pipeline, and among other things he said (thanks Variety) that we will see it during the summer:

"As we look to the future, we're confident in our ability to execute across a deep pipeline - beginning this summer with the highly anticipated reveal of 'Battlefield,' a pivotal step in delivering on our next generation of blockbuster entertainment."

We assume that means during the Summer Game Fest in early June, but it could of course appear in other contexts too. And apparently the next Battlefield is due for release this fiscal year, which means it's coming no later than March 31.