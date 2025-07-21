Next Battlefield claimed to be revealed by the end of the month

HQ

It seems like we can start counting down the days until we meet the next Battlefield by using our fingers. A new leaked image shows that content packages are being distributed and handed to influencers all ahead of a supposed major event happening at the end of July.

This information comes from X user rivaLxfactor, who shows off the snippet of these packages, and then expands further in a second post that there is a three-day event happening from July 29, wherein "Battlefield 6 will be revealed, devs will be interviewed in a somewhat fixed format, and the game will be featured with content creators."

This does line up with the previous report that the game would still be revealed this summer and that the game itself will launch this fiscal year, i.e. before April 2026. This kind of setup does seem similar to how Activision handled Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 last year, where press and influencers attended a CoD Next event in August before the game launched in October. Perhaps this Battlefield event means that we should expect the anticipated shooter to arrive sometime this autumn too...