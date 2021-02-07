Next Amazon CEO shows support for Amazon Game Studios

You're watching Advertisements

The business world was surprised a few days ago when Jeff Bezos, the world's richest man and the former CEO of Amazon announced his decision to step down from the role. Amazon took no time in sorting out a replacement, looking toward Andy Jassy as the replacement, and straight off the bat, Jassy reaffirmed that the massive company is committed to creating videogames.

As reported by Bloomberg, Jassy was asked about the recent reports coming out of Amazon Game Studios. He replied: "Some businesses take off in the first year, and others take many years. Though we haven't consistently succeeded yet in AGS, I believe we will if we hang in there."

Considering Amazon Game Studios has had a pretty unsuccessful record when it comes to releasing games, this report that the CEO is committed to the division bodes well for the developers who are a part of it.

To accentuate this even further, Jassy also stated: "Being successful right away is obviously less stressful, but when it takes longer, it's often sweeter. I believe this team will get there if we stay focused on what matters most."

Do you have high hopes for Amazon Game Studios under this new CEO?

Picture from AGS' title New World.

Thanks, Bloomberg.