Nexon's zombie extraction shooter Nakwon: Last Paradise will launch in 2027

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Nakwon: Last Paradise is now set to launch in 2027. Previously, the zombie extraction shooter had no official release date, only saying that it was coming soon. Fans had hoped that "soon" would mean some time this year, but it's coming in 2027 instead.

This is confirmed in publisher Nexon's latest financial figures, where we see its focus on AI, the celebration of its past wins and notes of where it went wrong with recent releases. Nakwon: Last Paradise joins the 2027 release calendar, after Nexon says the developers have met colleagues at Embark - the studio behind ARC Raiders - to create a better extraction shooter when the game comes around.

Of course, with Nexon currently enjoying the success of ARC Raiders, its possible that it simply wants to give the game time to breathe before throwing another extraction shooter on the market. Nakwon: Last Paradise does offer quite a different world and experience, by the looks of it. The game will feature a post-apocalyptic version of South Korea, with players fighting off undead as well as other survivors to gain loot and eke out another day in the city ruins they find themselves in.