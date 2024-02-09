Nexon sees great promise in The Finals

HQ

While it might seem like The Finals isn't dominating the gaming headlines as much as it did at launch, the game is still being enjoyed by plenty of players, and it's easy to see why Embark Studios' first outing has been seen as a success.

The game's publisher, Nexon, revealed in a recent financial report that it was pleasantly surprised by the success of The Finals. "The successful launch in December of a new online game, The Finals, quickly captured a global audience of more than 10 million players and outperformed our expectations, with higher-than-anticipated quarterly bookings - an encouraging outcome for Nexon's global expansion initiative," Nexon writes.

Even with a Q4 2023 that fell below expectations, The Finals stood out as a success. The company even believes the game stands out as a fourth major franchise pillar. For those that are still enjoying The Finals, this is some good news, as it means Nexon are likely going to ensure that it gets the attention and money it needs.