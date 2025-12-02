Nexon lays out the 2026 roadmap for The First Descendant

HQ

As we edge ever closer to the end of 2025, developers and studios are beginning to explain and show off what they have in store for the next calendar year. For Nexon, the maker of The First Descendant, this includes the reveal of a full roadmap for the year ahead, one that mostly focuses on the first few months of 2026 but that does expand to the summer and beyond.

For starters, in January we can expect a few changes and additions in the form of the Breach Tracking Field, an update to Enzo, and weapon improvements, all of which will then be followed by a bigger February update that coincides with the third episode of Season 3.

This will add a new Descendant known as Dia, on top of Arche tuning, a Legion Lab renewal, the beta edition of Onslaught Mode, a Research Time Boosting Event, a new weapon, a new undersea dungeon, a new Descendant mission dashboard, an operation directive system, and more.

This will be the bigger update in Season 3 in 2026, as the fourth Episode in May properly launches Onslaught Mode, adds a new Void Vessel, renews Difficult VIB and Farming Loop, optimises the game further, and adds a new weapon.

Beyond this, Season 4 is planned for the summer, with this adding a fresh mega dungeon in the form of the final battle with Karel, while also featuring a new dungeon system, the Transcendent weapon release, serving up a new Descendant, adding Ultimate Hailey, and overhauling the main story.

You can see the full roadmap below for further information on what The First Descendant will offer fans in 2026.