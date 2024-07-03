Nexon is giving away a bunch of The First Descendant boosters as compensation for launch day woes

HQ

It's hardly a surprise to see an online-only game, an MMO for that matter, having launch day server and connection woes. It happens to pretty much every title that fits this bill, even established games that are simply debuting new DLC or expansion content like Destiny 2 and World of Warcraft. This is precisely why we should've expected The First Descendant to face a few problems when it opened its doors to fans yesterday, something that clearly still upset many.

Because the game had a turbulent launch day to say the least, and developer Nexon knows this and has already announced a slate of compensation that it will offer up to fans to hopefully ease their frustration.

By simply logging into The First Descendant between now and July 14, you can visit the in-game mailbox to acquire a slate of boosters, including:



Gold Gain Boost +30% (Duration 3 days)



Kyper Shard Gain Boost +30% (Duration 3 days)



Descendant EXP Gain Boost +30% (Duration 3 days)



Weapon Mastery EXP Gain Boost +30% (Duration 3 days)



2x Matte Red Paints



The boosters will activate as soon as you acquire them.