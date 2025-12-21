"Nex Playground graphic capabilities are roughly similar to PS3"

HQ

It attracted a lot of attention in the American gaming media that during Black Friday, the Xbox Series S/X was not only beaten by Playstation and Switch in the US, but also by Nex Playground. A console that many have probably never even heard of.

It is a Kinect-like device without controllers that is sold at a more wallet-friendly price of $249. Following the sales success, Nex CEO David Lee was interviewed by The Game Business (via Pure Xbox) and shared his views on the hardware and its place in the market. He said:

"We are not going to compete with high-end graphics. Our graphic capabilities on Nex Playground are roughly similar to PS3. But we can create great games on PS3. The graphics are not bad. It's 10x the Wii. It's not that it hasn't improved [over Wii], it's definitely improved. And it allows us to create immersive games."

There are plenty of games, often based on popular brands such as Bluey, Care Bears, Peppa Pig, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, as well as fitness titles such as NHL Puck Rush and Zumba Fitness Party. But there is also a subscription model, which Nex sees as a necessity for the console to succeed:

"Nintendo expanded the audience with Wii. When you expand the audience, and they want different things, and they only buy Wii Fit, Wii Sports and not many others... that's a bit of a problem. Who am I to speak for Nintendo? Nintendo obviously has a really great strategy on how they want to serve the audience. But, from our perspective, we want to build something sustainable. And if we build a platform and people come in and buy a couple of games and that's it...the whole system is not sustainable. It's just not. It's very important that we set ourselves up to serve our customer continuously with new innovations, that is how the whole system can sustain."

Nex Playground is currently only available in the US, and over 600,000 units have been sold this year alone. It will also be launched in other parts of the world in the future, so it seems likely that we will hear more about Nex Playground in 2026.