Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown development team reportedly reunites, set to pitch new ideas to Ubisoft

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We're getting the band back together. Well, maybe we are, as it's believed that the development team behind Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, which was previously disbanded to go and work on other titles at Ubisoft, is being allowed to reform at the company.

In a now-deleted post on Bluesky (thanks, TheGamer), French journalist Gauthier "Gautoz" Andres claimed that Ubisoft has brought the development team back together, and is letting them pitch new ideas once more.

Considering the post is now deleted on Bluesky, it may be the case that something is amiss with Gautoz's reporting, so keep your salt shakers handy for this one. However, this might be a glimmer of hope in Prince of Persia's future. After the cancellation of the Sands of Time remake, it did seem like the franchise was all but dead and buried. However, if The Lost Crown developers are keen on making some sort of sequel to the game which brought in millions of players, it's possible it will have a strong audience already.