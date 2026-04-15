US and Iran may resume peace talks this week

HQ

Negotiations between the United States and Iran aimed at ending the ongoing conflict may resume within days, US President Donald Trump has said, even as Washington continues enforcing a blockade on Iranian ports.

"You should stay there, really, because something could be happening over the next two days, and we're more inclined to go there," Trump was quoted as saying in an interview with the New York Post.

Officials from both sides, along with regional intermediaries, have indicated that delegations could return to Pakistan later this week, suggesting that diplomatic channels remain open despite recent military escalation.

The latest round of talks collapsed over disagreements on Iran's nuclear programme, with both sides still divided on the length and scope of any suspension of enrichment activities and verification mechanisms.

Oil markets reacted to the prospect of renewed negotiations, with prices easing below $100 per barrel after earlier volatility linked to fears of prolonged disruption in the Strait of Hormuz.