Leo Messi scored 900th career goal, but is eliminated from CONCACF Champions Cup

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Leo Messi had a bittersweet night: he scored his 900th career goal, but his team Inter Miami was eliminated from the CONCACAF Champions Cup, a competition that once again slips from Messi and Miami.

It was the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup against Nashville, ending 1-1. The first leg ended 0-0, but Nashville qualified on away goals, and joins LAFC, Cruz Azul, Club América, Seattle Sounders and Toluca in the equivalent of the Champions League in the North and Central America region.

As reported by ESPN, the Champions Cup was the priority of Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas, and asked coach Javier Mascherano to rest players in the MLS games to better prepare the midweek game. Naturally, it was a huge disappointing, losing in the last 16, earliest exit since their debut in the competition in 2024.

Not a match that Messi will want to remember as the match in which he scored his 900th career goal. That makes it six in 2026, 69 since he joined Inter Miami.