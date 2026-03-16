Unlike Formula 1, MotoGP delays Qatar Grand Prix from April to November

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MotoGP has confirmed that the Qatar Grand Prix scheduled for April has been delayed to November, due to the conflict in the Middle East. It is a different decision from Formula 1, which decided to cancel the Grand Prix altogether, which won't be replaced with races in other venues, meaning that the F1 season will be two races shorter.

The MotoGP 2026 season will remain the same, but with a shuffling in the dates. The gap left by the Qatar GP is not filled, but its postponement to November 8 means that the last two Grand Prix of the season, in Portimao and Valencia, are moved back one week, now taking place in November 22 and November 29.

After the opening race in Thailand, MotoGP continues this weekend in Brazil, March 20-22, the following week in Austin, US (March 27-29), and then nothing for a month until the Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez on April 24-26.