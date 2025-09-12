Nardone Automotive have delived their first Porsche 928 Restomod After years of building and making just over 3000 new parts for every single car, Nardone has delivered the very first production model of their 928 restomod

HQ In 2022, Nardone Automotive showed off their vision for the world's first real restomod project involving the Porsche 928, and it was just like in the case of Singer Porsche or California-based Güntherwerks that ambitious undertaking where over 3,000 new parts would be manufactured, a pitiful new frame and a completely new body in 100% prepeg carbon fiber. Now the first car is finished and will be delivered this weekend to its lucky owner. Under the hood is a five-liter V8 that squeezes out 450 horsepower and 522Nm of torque. The drive is of course on the rear axle and the gearbox is six-speed and manual. And the pricetag? £480 000. The color is cool, and weird... Or what do you think?