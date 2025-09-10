Sega and Atlus have four titles to announce at Tokyo Game Show

HQ

From September 25 to 28, it's time for one of the biggest gaming events of the year. That's when the Tokyo Game Show kicks off, and in recent days we've been able to report that Nintendo has a lot to show off, that Kojima Productions appears to be in attendance, and that Microsoft plans to hold its own show in conjunction with the fair.

Now Sega has also lifted the lid (thanks Gematsu) on what it has in store - and it's a lot. In addition to a bunch of playable games, they and Atlus will be announcing no less than four titles together:



Football Manager 26 (PC / TBA) - Novelty



Persona 3 Reload (Switch 2) - Playable



Persona 5: The Phantom X (PC, iOS, Android) - Novelty



SEGA Football Club Champions 2025 (PS5, PS4, PC, iOS, Android) - Novelty



Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds (PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) - Playable



Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage (PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2, PC) - Playable



Coming Soon Title #1



Coming Soon Title #2



Coming Soon Title #3



Coming Soon Title #4



Speculation is, of course, rife about the four secret games, with many believing that there will be signs of life from the Persona series and that it is time to see something from all the classic Sega franchises that the Japanese giant is currently reviving.

What do you think and hope for from Sega and Atlus? Comment below and let us know!