Sega and Atlus have four titles to announce at Tokyo Game Show
And why stop there? There's also a lot of games the visitors of the giant vide game event can try out for themselves.
From September 25 to 28, it's time for one of the biggest gaming events of the year. That's when the Tokyo Game Show kicks off, and in recent days we've been able to report that Nintendo has a lot to show off, that Kojima Productions appears to be in attendance, and that Microsoft plans to hold its own show in conjunction with the fair.
Now Sega has also lifted the lid (thanks Gematsu) on what it has in store - and it's a lot. In addition to a bunch of playable games, they and Atlus will be announcing no less than four titles together:
Speculation is, of course, rife about the four secret games, with many believing that there will be signs of life from the Persona series and that it is time to see something from all the classic Sega franchises that the Japanese giant is currently reviving.
