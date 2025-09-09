Hollow Knight: Silksong got 5 million players in three days

HQ

We knew Hollow Knight: Silksong was going to be a hit, and if you've still got any doubt in your mind about the success of Team Cherry's metroidvania sequel, you'll want to see the latest stats, which show the game drew 5 million players in its first three days.

These statistics come from Alinea Insight (via Insider Gaming), and also tell us some more information about what platforms people bought and played Hollow Knight: Silksong the most on. Steam is the clear winner here, with 3 million copies being bought and $50 million in revenue being generated on the platform.

With a peak concurrent player count of 587,000+ on Steam too, Hollow Knight: Silksong drops into the top 20 most-played games on Steam of all-time. Elsewhere, we see one million players took up Hornet's adventure on Game Pass console, with the final million being split among other platforms like PlayStation and Nintendo Switch.

We're sure to see Hollow Knight: Silksong's sales increase over time, but we'll have to see how much this initial hype train defines the success of one of the most-anticipated games of recent years if not all time.