This is the brand new Cupra Tindaya (Concept)

Many manufacturers go completely wild when designing their concept cars to show off their forward thinking and design awareness, but not Cupra. Not in this case, anyway. The Cupra Tindaya was shown for the first time last night and, minus a few minor details, it looks like a production model in the EV segment, which we at Gamereactor Cars believe could become a reality.

Markus Haupt, Acting CEO of CUPRA:

"The CUPRA Tindaya Showcar is more than a car, it's a radical statement. A strong expression of our design language, our values ​​and our innovations. We look forward to seeing how our Tribe reacts to this new expression of our vision. While many are moving away from the driver, we are increasing the focus on what matters most - the feeling behind the wheel. Our focus will always be on the driving experience. We believe in our Tribe and in the drivers: our cars are designed for them to express themselves to the fullest."