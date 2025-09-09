The Golden Sun: The Lost Age soundtrack is now available with Nintendo Music

HQ

Nintendo continues its relentless work to expand its library of soundtracks in its Nintendo Music app. After adding several high-profile titles in recent months, this week it's time for a slightly more obscure title, one that we know many of you really love.

We're talking about the Golden Sun sequel Golden Sun: The Lost Age, which was originally released for the Game Boy Advance in 2002. The role-playing game was released for Virtual Console (Wii U) in 2014 and came to Switch Online last year if you want to enjoy the classic in its entirety. If you're satisfied with just the soothing soundtrack, it's now available via Nintendo Music.