Microsoft and LG is about to transform your car into an Xbox

HQ

Driving long distances can be stressful. Something that would make it more enjoyable would be the opportunity to play some games, and that seems to be exactly what Microsoft and LG had in mind when they announced a new collaboration.

Together, they will deliver Xbox Cloud Gaming "into select internet-connected vehicles, introducing a new way to bring more of what players love about Xbox into more places". It's worth noting though that this only applies to passengers, as the driver still has to focus on the road and can't join in the fun.

In addition to playing Game Pass-based titles via the car's Automotive Content Platform (ACP), Microsoft also writes that "Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can also stream select games they already own".

In short, it sounds like Microsoft's idea that everything should be an Xbox from now on may also include cars. What do you think about this? Check out a short presentation video below.