UEFA imposes 10-month ban on Athletic Club player Yeray Álvarez after accidental contamination

Unfavourable ruling for Athletic Club player Yeray Álvarez, 30 years old, who has been found guilty of doping, and has been given a ten-month sentence by UEFA. The club announced in July that the player was under investigation since May, when he was temporarily suspended. In a doping test before the Europa League semi-final against Manchester United, he tested positive on a banned substance.

The player denied taking performance-enhancing drugs, and it was instead an accidental contamination due to a treatment he takes against hair loss, after going through chemotherapy in 2017. UEFA accepted his explanation, that the player had no bad intentions, but nevertheless had to impose a sentence: "in accordance with current regulations, athletes are responsible for their own conduct and, consequently, the defender should have confirmed whether the medication was permitted before taking it."

As a result, he imposes a 10-month ban, which started when he volontarily accepted the provisional suspension on June 2. He will be allowed to play again on April 2, 2026, and rejoin training sessions two months earlier. Had UEFA not accepted his explanation, his bam would have been lasted over a year.