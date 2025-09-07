Porsche has just unveiled the all-new 911 Turbo-S

HQ

Porsche has during the day finally shown the new 911 Turbo-S which according to the manufacturer itself is the single most powerful 911 they have ever produced. Among the news in this new S we find the hybrid turbo from the new GTS model which Porsche has now put two of. The electric power that helps the turbo spinners to rotate is controlled via a battery behind the backrest of the driver's seat and this means that they have been able to extract more power from the 3.6 liter Boxer six.

The new Turbo-S has a whopping 701 horsepower and apparently does 0-100 km/h in 2.5 seconds. It is also able to get around the Nürgburgring in seven minutes and 0.3 seconds, which is lightning fast for a Turbo-S, which unlike the RS models has a lot of luxury as part of the interior, comfort seats and a functioning back seat.

Frank Moser, Vice President of the 911:

"The 911 Turbo S is the most complete and versatile form of driving a Porsche 911. Whether in daily use, on long autobahn journeys or on the racetrack - we have made the new 911 Turbo S even more comfortable, more individual and significantly faster than its predecessor."

Innovative Twin-Turbo T-Hybrid powertrain

The newly developed, high-performance powertrain achieves a system output of 523 kW (711 PS). This makes the new 911 Turbo S the most powerful production 911 to date. The maximum torque of the powertrain is 800 Nm and is available over an extremely wide range of 2,300 to 6,000 rpm. The power curve is also characterised by an unusually broad peak: between 6,500 and 7,000 crankshaft revolutions, the full power of 711 PS is available. Equipped with the innovative and particularly lightweight T-Hybrid technology with a 400 V system, it increases power by 61 PS compared to its predecessor.