Battlefield 6 trailer sparks massive fan hype - tops COD's likes in record time

EA's upcoming Battlefield 6 seems to have struck a nerve—in a good way. Just an hour after its reveal, the game's CGI campaign trailer racked up over 194,000 likes, eclipsing the like count of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7's trailer, which has been live for a month. Now, Battlefield 6 stands at 5.85 million views and 392,000 likes, with a surprisingly low dislike count of just 11,000.

In contrast, Black Ops 7—despite 40 million views—sits at only 146,000 likes and a hefty 90,000 dislikes, raising eyebrows among longtime fans. It's clear that while COD still pulls numbers, sentiment is leaning in Battlefield's favor this round.

Rumors point to Battlefield 6 launching on October 10, 2025, for PC and next-gen consoles at a premium $80 price. While some are cautious after past disappointments, many fans see this trailer success as a sign that the franchise may finally reclaim its former glory—if EA plays its cards right.