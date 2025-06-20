Hideo Kojima won't have "too much input" in the Death Stranding movie

HQ

In an age where A Minecraft Movie and The Super Mario Bros. Movie can dominate the box office, of course studios are looking to cash in on big video game adaptations. Not all of them are wacky features intended for children and family audiences, though, as A24 seems to be making some more mature video game adaptations, including the Elden Ring movie with Alex Garland and the Death Stranding movie.

Speaking with Variety, father of Death Stranding Hideo Kojima spoke about how involved he would be in the filmmaking process. "I think I will help produce it - I need to kind of guide the project - but I can't direct it myself, schedule-wise. I made Death Stranding as a game, so in order to turn it into a movie, it'll be something totally different," Kojima said.

"But it's my baby, so I would like to overlook the project. I'm teaming up with A24 and Michael Sarnoski, so he will be writing and directing. I'll let them work on it without too much of my input, because that might get in their way. I don't want to go in and ask them to make a bunch of changes; that's not cool. I have to trust these people, and I trust A24 and Michael."

So, Kojima might not be as involved as you may think. Still, the film is likely going to have a lot of his influence, considering it's based on his IP. Currently, Kojima is looking ahead to the release of Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, set to release on the 26th of June.