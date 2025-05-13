Lamine Yamal and the goal celebration that brings back memories of the past

HQ

The Clásico is, for all football fans, the most special moment of the season. We all mark on the calendar the days that will take for the first and second round of La Liga, and sometimes more: this season there were four Clásicos, all of them decided in favour of the Catalan team, with two titles at stake and last Saturday's game that could have sealed the league competition.

The 4-3 draw left us with plenty of moments to analyse that you have been able to see on Gamereactor, such as Raphinha's celebration or the refereeing errors, but we must also highlight the goal that Lamine Yamal scored to level the match. His usual shot to place it where Courtois couldn't reach it to equalise the match. But it didn't stop there, when he went to celebrate to the corner, the young Barça pearl made the gesture "Calm down, I'm here", instead of his usual 304 in honour of Rocafonda.

What is the background to this gesture?

If you have been football fans for more than a decade, you will remember the duels between Pep Guardiola's Barça and José Mourinho's Madrid, two seasons of maximum rivalry with the Portuguese coach representing Los Blancos. In the 2011-12 season, Guardiola was to bid farewell to the blaugrana fans and leave the bench to Tito Vilanova. He could not leave the Clásico with fond memories, as Cristiano Ronaldo scored the goal that put Real Madrid 1-2 ahead, silencing the Camp Nou and making the gesture that Lamine would imitate thirteen years later.

This celebration by the Barça youngster was taken as disrespectful by certain sectors of the Merengue fans, believing that he was mocking them, but we have already seen how Lamine is influenced by his idols, most importantly Neymar Jr, from whom he has "borrowed" celebrations and blond hair ahead of the Copa del Rey final.

He is still a few months away from coming of age, but he is already an expert at managing his image and tempo, both on and off the pitch.