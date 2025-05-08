EA says there are no current plans for it to release $80 games

HQ

It seems like we are living in the strangest timeline of all. EA - a company once infamous for its cash grabs and money-minded practises - has shunned (for now) the idea of $80 games, something that has been accepted by Nintendo and Xbox.

Speaking to investors and reported by IGN, EA CEO Andrew Wilson claimed the company currently doesn't want its users to shell out $80 to play the latest games. "At the end of the day, whether we're doing something that costs a dollar, or we're doing something that costs $10, or we're doing something that costs $100, our objective is always to deliver incredible quality and exponential value for our playerbase," Wilson said, citing Split Fiction as a recent example of success.

"And what we've discovered over the course of time is [when] we can marry quality and value together, our business is strong, resilient, and continues to grow," he continued. CFO Stuart Canfield reiterated the point, saying: "From a guidance perspective, we have reflected no changes in our current [pricing] strategy at this point."

This is obviously subject to change, and perhaps as more big publishers adopt $80 games we'll see EA do the same to keep up with market trends. But, for now it is a surprising and big name that has decided against raising the prices of its games. It's always the ones you least expect, eh?