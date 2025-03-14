Silent Hill f properly revealed, takes the series to 1960s Japan

HQ

Earlier this week, Konami promised that it would be hosting another Silent Hill Transmission and that this broadcast would focus entirely on Silent Hill f, the upcoming instalment into the long-running horror series that up until this point had remained quite quiet. The show has now been and gone and because of that we now have plenty of information about the game to share.

For starters, we know that it will be set in 1960s Japan and that it will follow the young protagonist Shimizu Hinako, who has spent her life so far living in the tranquil mountain town of Ebisugaoka. However things change for the worse when a fog settles over the town, bringing with it monsters hiding in its depths, creatures Hinako must avoid and escape by navigating the town, solving puzzles along the way, and just generally getting up to Silent Hill survival-horror hijinks.

The plot synopsis for the game concludes by adding: "Will she choose to embrace elegance and beauty? Or will her path lead her to madness and horror... A story of impossible decisions, of the beauty in terror, and terror from beauty."

As you would expect, Silent Hill f is already rated PEGI 18, because of not just the graphic violence and fear-factor, but as it's claimed to feature gender discrimination, child abuse, bullying, drug-induced hallucinations, and torture. Being a game set in 1960s Japan, it "contains depictions based on the customs and culture of that time. These depictions do not reflect the opinions or values of the developers or any individuals involved."

We don't yet have a firm release date nor window for Silent Hill f, but we do know that it will be coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, and you can see its reveal trailer below as well as some new screenshots.