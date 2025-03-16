Kevin Conroy and Tony Todd will posthumously star in Devil May Cry anime

HQ

The Devil May Cry anime from Netflix is fast approaching, and will be with us at the start of next month. For our main cast, we know that Johnny Yong Bosch will be playing Dante, but otherwise we don't know too much about the voices being lent to the show.

But, via IGN, we do know that Kevin Conroy will be making what could be his final appearance in another posthumous role. He'll be playing a character called VP Baines. Tony Todd, who passed last year, will also be voicing three unnamed characters.

Speaking about working with Conroy, actor Johnny Yong Bosch said "It was an honour to work alongside Kevin Conroy for the upcoming DMC series. A true legend. Batman: The Animated Series redefined cartoons for me. For those wondering, our recording sessions took place a few years ago—animation takes quite some time to complete."

The showrunner Adi Shankar also confirmed that no AI was used to replicate Conroy's voice, and that he gave an amazingly nuanced performance.