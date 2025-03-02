Captain Marvel star Brie Larson reveals she's finally started playing Skyrim

HQ

We know that Brie Larson is a dedicated gamer, picking the Nintendo Switch as her preferred platform. While some gamers might associate that platform only with Mario games, Animal Crossing and the like, you can get plenty of other hits on the hybrid machine, too, including The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.

Via Instagram stories, Larson showed off her copy of Skyrim, stating it was her first time playing. She hasn't elaborated on her journey in the land of the Nords since, so we don't know what race she's playing, whether she's going for a classic stealth archer or something a bit more unique, or what side she'll take in the great civil war.

Playing The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim in the year 2025 is pretty much showing how Todd Howard's dream came to life. With the game being available on so many platforms, with so many editions, it's little wonder why Bethesda has put off the sequel for so long.