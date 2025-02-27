Nicolas Cage faces off with rowdy Australians in The Surfer

Nicolas Cage's return to the spotlight has seen the creation of a whole range of unusual but memorable films and performances. Between Longlegs and Dream Scenario, Pig and Arcadian, Renfield and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Cage has been in all kinds of movies. Now he's adding a psychological thriller to that list too.

As of May, you'll be able to head to cinemas to check out The Surfer, a film about a man who is tormented by Australian surfers. The plot revolves around Cage's father who returns to a peaceful beach to surf with his son, only to find this beach now inhabited and controlled by a group of surfers that operate with the mindset of "don't live here, don't surf here". This leads to the native surfers causing trouble for Cage's character, who steadily spirals into madness as the heat and blazing sun continues to take its toll on him.

With plans to debut in cinemas from May 2, you can see the weird trailer for The Surfer below, as well as its synopsis, to see if you should be heading to cinemas to watch it.

"In the psychological thriller directed by Lorcan Finnegan, a man returns to the idyllic beach of his childhood to surf with his son. But his desire to hit the waves is thwarted by a group of locals whose mantra is "don't live here, don't surf here." Humiliated and angry, the man is drawn into a conflict that keeps rising in concert with the punishing heat of the summer and pushes him to his breaking point."