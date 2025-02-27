Mob Cops unravels the worst corruption case in the history of the NYPD

HQ

Sometimes you don't even need to head to cinemas to experience brand-new films. For smaller budget flicks, often production companies decide to do dual-releases where you can find it in select theatres or simply watch it at home via on-demand and digital services. This will be the case with the crime drama Mob Cops.

This film stars David Arquette in one of the leading roles in this film that chronicles the biggest corruption story that plagued the New York Police Department. It explores how following retirement, an ex-cop publishes a book that details his connections to the mob and how many other cops are also on the payroll. This then leads to a massive fight where good cops and corrupt cops find themselves facing off in the effort of saving the city.

Mob Cops will be landing on digital services and appearing in some cinemas from April 25. You can see the trailer for the film below as well as its synopsis.

"Kevin Connolly (Entourage), David Arquette (Scream) and Jeremy Luke (Sully) star in a thrilling crime drama about the darkest corruption case in the history of the New York City Police Department. When a retired NYPD detective writes a book about his family's ties to the mob, it ignites a firestorm between the dirty cops working for the city's brutal crime boss and the officers trying to bring them to justice."