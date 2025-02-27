Tom Hardy kicks ass and fights corruption in Netflix's Havoc

HQ

While the big feature length offering for Netflix this coming March will see Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt teaming up with The Russo Brothers for The Electric State, April will have a grittier and darker alternative. Tom Hardy is teaming up with The Raid and Gangs of London director Gareth Evans to bring the action flick Havoc to the streamer, and we've just been given our first taste of what this will offer up.

The film will revolve around a hardened detective who decides to take a more practical approach to dealing with the criminal underworld and the corruption that is plaguing the city that he lives in. And by practical we mean violent, very, very violent.

Havoc will have a strong star cast, as alongside Hardy we can expect Jessie Mei Li, Luis Guzman, Timothy Olyphant, Forest Whitaker, and more. It'll be debuting on the streamer on April 25, and you can see the teaser trailer and the full synopsis below.

"After a drug deal gone wrong, a bruised detective must fight his way through a criminal underworld to rescue a politician's estranged son, while unravelling a deep web of corruption and conspiracy that ensnares his entire city."