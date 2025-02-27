Bionic Bay has been delayed and will now launch in April

HQ

If you had your eye on the upcoming speedrunning platformer from developers Mureena and Psychoflow Studio, we have a little bit of bad news for you. Bionic Bay will no longer be launching in March as planned as the game has been delayed around a month to April 17.

This has been confirmed in a press release where it's mentioned that the delay will enable the team to "add a bit of extra polish," and make sure the game is in its best possible state for its full debut.

But even though we will have to wait a tad longer before being able to hop into the game, the developers have decided to cook up a new demo build, which we're told will spotlight the online mode and will arrive on Steam "in the coming weeks." It will enable players to put the speedrun challenges to the test, to race against player ghosts, and to climb the global leaderboards, three features that will all be present in the launch version of the game.

With the delay in mind, you can see the latest trailer for Bionic Bay below.