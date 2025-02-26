James Gunn: "It's certainly not the plan to have Robert Pattinson as Batman in DCU"

HQ

Even though we have Superman in a few months, Peacemaker: Season 2 in the autumn, and Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow next year to look forward to - many people are still most curious about Batman: The Brave and the Bold when it comes to the new DCU.

The latter is the Batman that will belong to the DCU and is thus completely separate from The Batman: Part 2 with Robert Pattinson. However, many have hoped for Pattinson to take on the role of The Dark Knight in the DCU as well and there have even been some rumours about it, but now it appears to be completely over in that regard.

Collider recently had the chance to talk to DC bosses Peter Safran and James Gunn about the matter, with the latter emphatically stating that using Pattinson as Batman is definitely not the plan:

"It's certainly not the plan. Like it's certainly not the plan."

If you're still holding out some hope, Safran totally snuffed that possibility and called it a day:

"No, yeah, and we love him, but you know, we have to introduce a Batman into the DCU. You know, it's imperative and so, that's the plan with Brave and the Bold."

This means there's bound to be another Batman actor in the DCU. Several big stars have openly expressed their interest, including Alan Ritchson (Reacher), Glen Powell (Top Gun: Maverick, Twisters), Jake Gyllenhaal (Donnie Darko, Brokeback Mountain, Road House) and most recently Brandon Sklenar (Midway, It Ends with Us).

Whether any of them will get the chance remains to be seen, although it will probably be at least a year or two before casting begins as DC currently has so many other things in the pipeline.