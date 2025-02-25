Chris Pratt dodges any question about Avengers: Doomsday

HQ

With a new Avengers movie set for release next year, of course journalists are doing all they can to get a scoop on who may and may not be returning for the team-up film. Chris Pratt may have said goodbye to his Guardians of the Galaxy family at the end of the third film, but we were informed that Star-Lord would return.

Deadline tried to get any sort of information from Pratt about if he was working with the Russo brothers again for Avengers: Doomsday, but the actor's publicist swiftly pushed the microphone away, moving Pratt on to the next interviewer.

Pratt himself didn't say anything, instead making a face that showed he was in no way going to involve himself in that conversation. With a contract likely prohibiting him from giving anything away, even if he's not in the movie, Pratt probably couldn't have said anything. Still, it seems this immediate reaction shows there's something interesting hidden here.