Digimon Story Time Stranger shown in 11 new screenshots

HQ

One of the games showcased at Sony's event this week was Digimon Story Time Stranger, which is coming to PC and Xbox Series S/X in addition to PlayStation 5. It is the first game in the Digimon Story series since Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth - Hacker's Memory from 2017.

Earlier we could offer you the first trailer for the title, but now we also have the first screenshots, 11 of them (plus a so-called KeyArt), which you can check out below.

The basic premise of the new adventure in Digimon Story Time Stranger is described in the press release:

"In Digimon Story Time Stranger, players will be able to explore the bond between Digimon and humans in an epic story that spans through time across the human and Digital World unveiling the mystery behind the world's collapse."

We still don't know when the game launches, but Bandai Namco states that it will launch in 2025.