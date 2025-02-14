LIVE
      Prepare for Avowed with this epic launch trailer

      The RPG technically launches next week, but for many, it's already available due to an early access period.

      Technically, Avowed won't be released until Tuesday when the standard edition arrives and it's added to the Game Pass library. However, everyone who bought the retail version (or upgraded the Game Pass version) is already in full swing since yesterday, and therefore Obsidian and Xbox Game Studios has now dropped the launch trailer.

      Check out the video below, which showcases several different aspects of the adventure, from enemies to different spells and weapons, as well as the wide variety of environments. We published our glowing review of the adventure yesterday and you can read it here.

      AvowedScore

      Avowed
      REVIEW. Written by Alberto Garrido

      With the lessons learned from The Outer Worlds and the Pillars of Eternity universe, Obsidian signs the best current RPG of all Xbox Game Studios.

      Avowed: Lost Suoles Quest Guide

      Avowed: Lost Suoles Quest Guide
      GUIDE. Written by Alex Hopley

      If you're looking for more currency or some elemental resistance at the start of your run, you'll want to do this quick and easy quest.



