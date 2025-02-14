Prepare for Avowed with this epic launch trailer

HQ

Technically, Avowed won't be released until Tuesday when the standard edition arrives and it's added to the Game Pass library. However, everyone who bought the retail version (or upgraded the Game Pass version) is already in full swing since yesterday, and therefore Obsidian and Xbox Game Studios has now dropped the launch trailer.

Check out the video below, which showcases several different aspects of the adventure, from enemies to different spells and weapons, as well as the wide variety of environments. We published our glowing review of the adventure yesterday and you can read it here.