Here are all the revealed characters and first screenshots from Sonic Racing: Crossworlds

One of the featured titles during last night's PlayStation event was Sonic Racing: Crossworlds. As we were able to report along with the first trailer, what awaits us is a fast-paced karting game, this time with portals leading into new worlds. This means that you can go from an ice world right into the desert in the blink of an eye, something that undeniably ensures a different kind of racing.

Sega also promises "the largest roster of characters in any Sonic racing game", and via Reddit, all the characters revealed so far from the first trailer have now been listed:



Amy



Big the Cat



Charmy



Cream and Cheese



Eggman



Eggpawn



Jet the Hawk



Knuckles



Metal Sonic



Omega



Rouge



Sage



Shadow



Silver



Sonic



Tails



Vector



Zazz



Now we can also offer the first images from the game. Sega has shared seven high-resolution screenshots that you can check out below.

Sonic Racing: Crossworlds will be released later this year for PC, PlayStation, Switch (presumably also Switch 2, although that hasn't been confirmed... yet) and Xbox.