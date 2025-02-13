Report: "Xbox's next-gen console hardware has now been fully approved"

HQ

Microsoft's strategy right now is not the easiest to understand. They seem to have decided to go multi-format just when they started releasing games themselves and gaming giant Sony basically ran out of their own games to launch - and after a meagre 2024, 2025 doesn't seem to be much better on the first-party front for PlayStation either.

This means that we are now in the position that Microsoft is missing the chance to offer a really strong Xbox line-up when Sony is at its weakest, and there are many indications that Microsoft will release more major first-party games for PlayStation in 2025 than Sony does. Not least given the somewhat bland and first-party-starved 40-minute stream they offered overnight.

Whatever the case, Microsoft says it will release more Xbox consoles in the future and has promised "the largest technical leap you will have ever seen in a hardware generation".

Now the usually reliable Windows Central editor Jez Corden has some new information about the upcoming Xbox console(s), and writes that he "recently been told that Xbox's next-gen console hardware has now moved past its early pitch stages and has been fully approved and costed all the way up the chain".

He emphasises that he doesn't think we'll see what they have in store "any time soon", but it seems that things are still moving for Xbox and it will be interesting to see how Microsoft intends to get people to buy the device when they don't have exclusive software to offer.