Split Fiction gets a proper introduction in a new story trailer

HQ

Despite being released six years ago, It Takes Two has never really disappeared from the media spotlight. If it's not rumors of sequels or movie adaptations, it's new player count milestones being reached.

Swedish Hazelight's co-op masterpiece was and is truly something special, which is why expectations for the follow-up title from the studio have been high. At The Game Awards in December, we were introduced to Split Fiction for the first time, which once again tells a story with cooperation in focus, this time about two writers focused on fantasy and scifi - who now have to try to survive in the worlds they have created themselves.

It premieres on March 6 for PC, PlayStation and Xbox. As with It Takes Two, Split Fiction supports Friend Pass, so all it takes is one person to own the game for you to play together. It's also format independent as it's full crossplay.

During last night's Sony event, Hazelight took the opportunity to show off more of the story in the campaign, complete with lots of gameplay. Check out the video below.