Atomfall features shown off in a new trailer

One of the most exciting titles next month is Rebellion's (Sniper Elite series) upcoming Atomfall. It's set in a region of northern England where strange things are happening after the Windscale fire. What we get here is an alternative interpretation of the radioactive disaster, which the authorities seem to want to cover up.

Rebellion promises "a single player survival-action game, drawing from science fiction, folk horror, and Cold War influences", and writes that we can look forward to "a dark and foreboding world with varying environments and locations". Something that undeniably sounds quite yummy.

Atomfall will be released on March 27th for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, and it is included with Game Pass from day one. Now we've got a new Features trailer that shows off several different aspects of the adventure that look surprisingly varied. Check it out below.