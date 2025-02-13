Alice in Borderland returns in September for more lethal games

After the second highly successful season of Alice in Borderland in 2022, many people thought the Japanese series would come to an end, as it seemed that the plot threads were being tied up. But soon after, it was confirmed that there would be a third season, and now we know when Alice in Borderland returns.

Netflix shows the first image from season three via Bluesky and writes that the series will return in September. This is supposed to be the final episodes and apparently Joker will now get involved in the battle royale-inspired competitions.

Something to look forward to perhaps? If you haven't seen Alice in Borderland yet, the first two seasons are available on Netflix and are well worth checking out.