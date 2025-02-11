Morena Baccarin confirmed as The Sorceress in Masters of the Universe

As we know, Amazon is working on a new movie adaptation of Masters of the Universe, which already has a fairly high-profile cast, including Camila Mendes as Teela, Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn, Jared Leto as Skeletor, Idris Elba as Man-at-Arms, and Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man.

Now two more names have been confirmed and they are Morena Baccarin (Firefly, Homeland, Gotham, Deadpool) as The Sorceress, perhaps He-Man's most important ally, and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson (Game of Thrones, Vikings: Valhalla, The Witcher) as Fisto.

Exactly what kind of shenanigans Skeletor will get up to in the movie will be revealed when it premieres on June 5 next year, though at least on paper it sounds like the potential for an exciting project is there.