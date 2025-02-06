Listen to the music from Avowed

HQ

As you know, there are only twelve days left until the launch of Avowed, in which we will get to explore the role-playing world of Eora. Recently we reported the rumour that the game would support 60 frames per second on Xbox Series X, which was surprising considering that Obsidian said last autumn that it was only 30 frames per second for the console.

Now game director Carrie Patel has confirmed this in a MinnMax interview (via Bluesky), and thus we know that it will be a smooth gaming experience we have to look forward to, where you may choose 30 frames per second if you want to prioritise graphics instead.

Obsidian Entertainment has also presented Avowed's theme song and two other songs. You can listen to these via YouTube on the links below if you want to get a little taste of things to come:



Title Theme



Soil Song



We Twine (end credits)



The composer Venus Theory says this about the theme song in an interview at NME.com:

"A sonic introduction to the themes and world of Eora as presented in Avowed, with some clever nods to major character themes and story moments that you'll discover as you experience the game. As with the shift in perspective players experience in Avowed, the title track leans into the new and innovative sonic palette that provides the signature sound of Avowed while retaining the same 'fantasy' leaning tone."

We will of course be back with a review of the game next week. Avowed launches on February 18 for PC and Xbox. It is also included with Game Pass, something you can read more about here.