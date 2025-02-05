Capcom Fighting Collection 2 launches in May and we have a massive new trailer to prove it

HQ

Yesterday we reported that Capcom finally released Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics for Xbox, almost six months after the other formats (something they compensate with a nice sale though). Now that it's almost time for the next fighting collection, namely Capcom Fighting Collection 2, all formats will be included from day one.

So when is this day then? Well, Capcom now announces that this well-stocked collection will be released on May 16. Here are the fighting classics included:



Capcom vs. SNK



Capcom vs. SNK 2



Capcom Fighting Evolution



Street Fighter Alpha 3 Upper



Plasma Sword: Nightmare of Bilstein



Power Stone



Power Stone 2



Project Justice



Capcom Fighting Collection 2 is now available for pre-order via the digital stores for all formats - PC, PlayStation, Switch, and Xbox - and we have also received a pre-order video that shows everything that is included complete with a lot of information about each title. Check it out below.