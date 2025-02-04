Avowed, Madden NFL 25, and more coming to Game Pass very soon

HQ

A new month means Microsoft reveals what titles are being added to Game Pass over the next two weeks, and one of the biggest highlights is undoubtedly a certain role-playing game from Obsidian, but many will also enjoy the opportunity to play through the Super Bowl ahead of this weekend's game.

Check out the full list below (games with an * will not be added to Game Pass Standard on launch day, games with ** are already included with other subscriptions but will now be added to Xbox Standard):



Far Cry: New Dawn (Cloud, Console, and PC) - February 4



Another Crab's Treasure (Console) - February 5**



Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (Console) - February 5**



Starfield (Xbox Series X|S) - February 5**



Madden NFL 25 (Cloud, Console, and PC) EA Play - February 6*



Kingdom Two Crowns (Cloud and Console) - February 13



Avowed (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) - February 18*



As a subscriber, you also get a number of perks every month and February is no exception. You can read more about the offers you get with Game Pass right now on Xbox Wire.

As usual, there are also some titles that are being removed, so make sure to play these by February 15. If you want to keep something, you have up to 20% off them until then via your subscription: